GameStop offering double trade-in credit on games towards refurbished iPads, iPhones

EB Games GameStop Canada is currently running a solid double trade-in promotion on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PS5 games.

The only restrictions are that the games must include original cases and artwork and can’t be duplicates or combined with any other offers.

Further, the double trade-in credit is only applicable when trading towards a refurbished iPad or refurbished iPhone.

Check out GameStop’s refurbished iPhone and iPad collection here.

It’s worth noting that the trade-in deal is in-store only. The double trade-in offer is available now and ends on Monday, November 7th.

Source: GameStop