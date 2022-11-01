PlayStation’s November Savings offers games up to 65 percent off

It’s almost the end of the year, and as always, PlayStation has a new promotion offering a variety of games at a discounted rate.
Games in sake include WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and more.
This sale is available until November 18th and offers games up to 65 percent off. Below are some of the best offers:
- NBA 2K23: Digital Deluxe Edition: now $64.99, was $99.99
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition PS5 & PS4: now $71.99, was $119.99
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS5 & PS4: now $71.34, was $106.49
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition: now $71.99, was $99.99
- Grand Theft Auto V PS4 & PS5: now 26.39, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: now $41.99, was $119.99
- ARK Survival Evolved: now $8.90, was $26.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: now $11.19, was $55.99
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for PS4: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $8.24, was $54.99
- A Way Out: now $9.99, was $39.99
Source: PlayStation Store