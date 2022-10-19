Telus network outage impacting mobile, home services in B.C.

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has been dealing with outages in B.C. and Alberta overnight.

Per a tweet from the company shortly after 7pm PT/10pm ET on October 18th, a network outage impacted home and wireless services in Terrace, Kitimat, and Prince Rupert, B.C. However, the company’s network status page highlights more areas in B.C., including Hazelton, Kitseguecla, Kitwanga, and Kitwancool. The outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident, which damaged a cable.

[Community Update] Please be advised we are aware of a network outage impacting home and wireless services in the areas of Terrace, Kitimat, and Prince Rupert BC. (1/2) — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) October 19, 2022

Telus’ last status update came at 9am on the 19th, noting that “Service restoration efforts continue” and the company estimates it will have things back online by “late morning.”

In total, impacted services include mobile (text, voice, and data), OptikTV, PIK TV, home phone, and internet.

Beyond B.C., several areas around Edmonton, Alberta, are experiencing home phone disruptions unrelated to the above outage. Vegreville, Jarvie, Mundare, St. Albert, and Clive, Alberta, are all listed as having home phone disruptions, with some areas having issues for multiple days.

Telus technicians are investigating, and the status website notes the company suspects the disruption was caused by a hardware issue.

You can view the ongoing outages here, or follow Telus’ status account on Twitter for updates.

Source: @Telus