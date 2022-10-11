Overwatch 2 characters have already topped PornHub searches

Overwatch 2 only just launched on October 11th, but it’s already won over the… hearts of PornHub users.

As noted by Kotaku, D.Va, a returning Overwatch character with a new look in the sequel, was one of the trending searches on the porn site’s home page. When I just checked PornHub (for journalistic purposes, naturally), fellow returning hero Widowmaker shows as trending.

While Overwatch characters have always been popular on PornHub, it’s nonetheless amusing that the sequel has already garnered so much attention. It should be noted that Overwatch 2 experienced connectivity issues at launch, which developer Blizzard attributed in part to a DDoS attack, so I guess fans had to find other ways to have some Overwatch-themed fun.

Who is your favourite Overwatch character? (To play as, of course.) Let us know in the comments.

