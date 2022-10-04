Apple now sells refurbished iPhone 12 Pro online

After offering older iPhone 11 series models, Macbooks and iPads in its refurbished store, Apple has finally added the 2020-released iPhone 12 Pro to the mix, as first spotted by iPhone in Canada.

As is usual with Apple’s refurbished products, the price cut only amounts to a few hundred dollars or so, but the products are guaranteed to work, feel and look like new.

If you’ve been waiting to purchase an older iPhone that is highly capable, discounted iPhone 12 Pro from Apple refurbished store is a neat choice. Check out some of the available options below:

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 128GB – Pacific Blue (Unlocked): $979 (regularly $1,259)

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 128GB – Gold (Unlocked): $979 (regularly $1,259)

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 128GB – Silver (Unlocked): $979 (regularly $1,259)

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 128GB – Graphite (Unlocked): $979 (regularly $1,259)

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 512GB – Pacific Blue (Unlocked): $1,329 (regularly $1,669)

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 512GB – Silver (Unlocked): $1,329 (regularly $1,669)

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 512GB – Gold (Unlocked): $1,329 (regularly $1,669)

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 512GB – Graphite (Unlocked): $1,329 (regularly $1,669)

Check out all refurbished iPhones available on Apple’s online store here.

Learn more about the iPhone 12 Pro here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.