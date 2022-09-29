New Netflix Originals in October 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This October, shows and movies like The School of Good and Evil, Wendell & Wild, The Good Nurse, Big Mouth: Season 6, and more will be joining the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in October, click here.

Coming Soon

20th Century Girl — Netflix Film

Inside Man — Netflix Series

October 2nd

Forever Queens — Netflix Series

October 4th

Hasan Minaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy

October 5th

Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series

High Water — Netflix Series

Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film

Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary

Togo — Netflix Film

October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary

October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary

The Coroner: Season 4

Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Doll House — Netflix Film

Glitch — Netflix Series

Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy

Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film

Man on Pause — Netflix Series

The Midnight Club — Netflix Series

The Mole — Netflix Series

Oddballs — Netflix Family

Old People — Netflix Film

The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary

Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 — Netflix Anime

October 10th

Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family

October 11th

The Cage — Netflix Series

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy

Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary

October 12th

Belascoarán, Pi — Netflix Series

Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family

Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series

October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Exception — Netflix Anime

The Playlist — Netflix Series

The Siege: Season 1

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Burrowed — Netflix Film

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series

October 14th

Black Butterflies — Netflix Series

The Curse of the Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film

Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series

Holy Family — Netflix Series

Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Take 1 — Netflix Series

October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family

October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary

LiSA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

October 19th

The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series

Love is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Notre-Dame — Netflix Series

The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film

The Stranger — Netflix Film

October 21st

28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series

Barbarians II — Netflix Series

Descendant — Netflix Documentary

From Scratch — Netflix Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family

October 23rd

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy

October 24th

The Chalk Line — Netflix Family

October 25th

Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series

October 26th

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary

The Good Nurse – Netflix Film

Hellhole — Netflix Film

Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film

October 27th

Cici — Netflix Film

Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family

Dubai Bling — Netflix Series

Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary

Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Documentary

Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime

October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series

Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Drink Masters — Netflix Series

I Am A Stalker — Netflix Documentary

My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary

If Only — Netflix Series

Wendell & Ewild — Netflix Film

Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film

October 29th