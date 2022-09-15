Samsung unveils new environmental strategy

Samsung says it will achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The South Korean tech giant outlined details in a new environmental strategy it says will help it join worldwide efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Samsung is tackling its Device eXperience (DX) division first, saying operations in the area will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. The division includes Samsung’s consumer electronics businesses.

All other operations, including the Device Solutions (DS) division, will reach the goal by 2050. Once reached, Samsung says it will have reduced 17 million tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions.

Focusing on the lifecycle of its products, Samsung says it will create a new system by 2030 that will reuse extracted minerals collected from waste batteries. Samsung is also using 2030 as a benchmark to utilize recycled resin in 50 percent of the plastic used in its products.

“The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. The consequences of inaction are unimaginable and require the contribution of every one of us, including businesses and governments,” Jong-Hee Han, vice-chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, said.

The company has joined RE100, an initiative committed to following 100 percent renewable energy. Under the initiative, Samsung will match electric power needs for its international markets with renewable energy in the next five years.

A complete list of initiatives is available on Samsung’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock