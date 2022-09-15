Tipster suggests that Qualcomm could release two versions of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 successor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is reported to be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit taking place on November 15th-17th, later this year.

A new leak regarding the upcoming SoC (system-on-a-chip) from tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’ on the Chinese social media website Weibo suggests that Qualcomm’s upcoming chip will release in two separate versions, via Android Authority.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would release as a standard chipset, alongside an ‘ultra-high frequency version’ that increases clock speeds significantly.

The current-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 runs at 3.19GHz, whereas the reported ‘ultra-high frequency version’ of 8 Gen 2 would be able to clock in at 3.4 to 3.5GHz. Higher clock speeds equal faster and more responsive phones, so the upgraded chip could be reserved for the highest-end flagships, while regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could be used in base model flagships.

However, this is just a leak. A very optimistic one, to say the least, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

We’ll know for sure if Qualcomm intends to launch two versions of the 8 Gen 2 chipset at its Snapdragon Summit on November 15th-17th.

Source: ‘Digital Chat Station’ on Weibo Via: Android Authority