Nintendo’s Blockbuster sale discounts games up to 60 percent

Nintendo’s Blockbuster sale offers several third-party titles for the Switch at more affordable pricing.
These games include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, Just Dance 2022 Ultimate, Life is Strange: True Colors, Disco Elysium Final Cut and more.
This sale is available until September 25th.
Here are some of the games below:
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak: now $64.27, was $89.99
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: now $39.59, was $119.99
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe: now $35.99, was $59.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: now $39.99, was $79.99
- No More Heroes 3: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Persona 5 Strikers: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition: now $47.49, was $94.99
- Life Strange: True Colors: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: now $26.59, was $53.19
- MLB The Show 22: now $29.99, was $79.99
Source: Nintendo