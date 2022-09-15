Bell Technical Solutions hacked by ransomware group

Ransomware group Hive has accessed scores of personal information belonging to Bell’s employees.

The attack hit Bell Canada subsidiary Bell Technical Solutions (BTS), which specializes in the installation of its services, including home phone, internet and Fibe TV.

Hive says it accessed the information on August 20th, according to its data leak blog.

The breached information includes files relating to finances, recruitment, birthdays, and COVID-19 information, along with other data.

The company’s website, bellsolutionstech.ca, is currently offline.

“Bell Technical Solutions became aware that some servers were accessed containing operational company and employee information in a recent cybersecurity incident,” a spokesperson told MobileSyrup.

“We took immediate steps to secure affected systems and we want to assure our customers that no database containing customer information such as credit and debit card numbers, banking or financial data was accessed in the incident.”