Major Nintendo Direct officially set for September 13

After weeks of rumours and speculation, Nintendo has confirmed a major Direct presentation will be held on Tuesday, September 13th at 7pm PT/10am ET.

In a tweet, the official Nintendo of America account noted that the Direct will be roughly 40 minutes long and “mostly focused” on Switch games launching this winter. As always, the company didn’t hint at anything that might be shown. The showcase will be streamed to Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

That said, we have a few ideas. Giant Bomb‘s Jeff Grubb, a credible industry insider who also correctly pegged the Direct for early this week, has previously indicated that we’ll see Switch ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD at the event. Both remasters originally debuted on the Wii U, and Grubb says Nintendo aims to re-release them in the coming months to fill the gap until next year’s untitled Breath of the Wild sequel. Additionally, Grubb has said the long-rumoured remaster of the original Metroid Prime is also planned for a November launch, so that seems like a safe bet for the Direct.

Meanwhile, Nintendo games confirmed to be launching later this year include Bayonetta 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, some (or all) of which could feasibly make an appearance. Grubb also suggested that we’ll finally get an official title at the Direct for the Breath of the Wild sequel, which has otherwise been colloquially referred to as “Breath of the Wild 2” since it was first unveiled in 2019.

Image credit: Nintendo