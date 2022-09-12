How to watch the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards in Canada

On Monday, September 12th, the Television Academy will broadcast the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, the ceremony will kick off at 5pm PT/8pm ET in Los Angeles and honour the best in television.

As in previous years, Bell Media has the rights to the Emmys, meaning the show will air in Canada on the company’s CTV networks. Specifically, Canadians will be able to tune in via CTV on cable, as well as CTV.ca (TV provider login required) and the CTV app on Android, iOS and connected TV devices.

If you don’t have time to watch the full ceremony, the official Television Academy Facebook and Twitter accounts will also share highlights from the show, including the winners.

Additionally, here are some of the most prominent nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover — Atlanta as Earnest “Earn” Marks (FX)

Bill Hader — Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block (HBO/HBO Max)

Nicholas Hoult — The Great as Peter III / Pugachev (Hulu)

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant as Cassie Bowden (HBO/HBO Max)

Elle Fanning — The Great as Catherine the Great (Hulu)

Issa Rae — Insecure as Issa Dee (HBO/HBO Max)

Jean Smart — Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark as Martin “Marty” Byrde (Netflix)

Brian Cox — Succession as Logan Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Lee Jung-jae — Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (AMC)

Adam Scott — Severance as Mark Scout (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong — Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve as Villanelle (BBC America)

Laura Linney — Ozark as Wendy Byrde (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets as Shauna Sadecki (Showtime)

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve as Eve Polastri (BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show as Bradley Jackson (Apple TV+)

Zendaya — Euphoria as Rue Bennett (HBO/HBO Max)

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Meanwhile, some of the confirmed presenters include Steve Martin and Canada’s Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Rosario Dawson (Dopesick), Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna) and RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Which shows and actors/actresses are you hoping will win? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: AMC