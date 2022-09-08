Sony launches 1440p support on PlayStation 5 globally

Sony is finally bringing 1440p resolution to the PlayStation 5 console for all users. Previously, this feature was only available for PS5 beta testers.

The update comes with highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output and game lists as well as social features such as requesting a Share Screen from a party member, easily checking out a new friend’s profile and receiving a notification to help you join a friend’s game a lot quicker from party chat.

Unfortunately, the PS5’s 1440p mode won’t support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) like it does at 1080p and 4K resolutions. VRR allows displays to match their refresh rate to the framerate of the output. For example, if your PS5 game runs at 60fps, your display — if it supports dynamic refresh rates — can use VRR to run at 60Hz.

New PS App features are also coming to iOS and Android later this month. You’ll be able to launch a PS Remote Play session through the PS App. Additionally, share screen requests can be sent through the app as well, so you can watch your friends play while you’re on your phone.

Another feature coming is the ability to search for YouYube content through Voice Command. You’ll be able to say, “Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.” However, this is currently only available in the U.S. and the U.K.

Source: PlayStation Blog