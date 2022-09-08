Cyberpunk 2077’s arcade game, Roach Race, is now on mobile

CD Projekt Red recently added arcade games to Cyberpunk 2077, and one of them, Roach Race, has now also made its way to iOS and Android.

The auto-runner mobile game is based on Roach, Geralt’s horse from the Witcher games, and in essence, is like Google Chrome’s offline Dinosaur Game. All you do is jump and avoid obstacles to clear levels. Eating carrots makes Roach go faster, whereas pressing the jump button twice allows Roach to double jump.

CD Projekt Red’s 1.6 Edgerunners update for Cyberpunk was recently released, and adds three new gigs for players to complete. The update also new melee weapons and guns to the game, alongside the inclusion of mini arcade games, one of them being Roach Race.

Roach Race is free to download on both iOS and Android, and has no pesky ads to disrupt the experience.

