New Netflix Originals in September 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This August, shows and movies like Cobra Kai season 5, Dynasty season 5, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and more will be joining the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in September, click here.
Coming Soon
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Netflix Anime
- Plan A Plan B — Netflix Film
- Trauma: Season 1-5
- Who Likes My Follower? — Netflix Series
September 1st
- Fenced In — Netflix Film
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime
- Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy
- Love in the Villa — Netflix Film
- Off the Hook — Netflix Series
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family
September 2nd
- Buy My House — Netflix Series
- Dated and Related — Netflix Series
- Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film
- Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Season 1
- You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series
September 3rd
- Little Women — Netflix Series
September 5th
- Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series
September 6th
- Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family
- Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentary
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy
- Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary
September 7th
- Chef’s Table Pizza — Netflix Documentary
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
September 8th
- Entrapped — Netflix Series
- Diorama — Netflix Film
September 9th
- Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- End of the Road — Netflix Film
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- No Limit — Netflix Film
- Narco – Saints — Netflix Series
September 12th
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family
September 13th
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy
September 14th
- Broad Peak — Netflix Film
- The Catholic School — Netflix Film
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series
- Heartbreak High — Netflix Series
- The Lørenskog Dissapearance — Netflix Series
- Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary
September 15th
- Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Terim — Netflix Documentary
September 16th
- The Brave Ones — Netflix Series
- Do Revenge — Netflix Film
- Drifting Home — Netflix Anime
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family
- I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film
- Jogi — Netflix Film
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film
- Santo — Netflix Series
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary
September 19th
- Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family
September 20th
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy
September 21st
- Designing Miami — Netflix Series
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary
- Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series
- The Perfumier — Netflix Film The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary
September 22nd
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary
- Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series
September 23rd
- A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film
- Athena — Netflix Film
- The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Lou — Netflix Film
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family
September 24th
- Dynasty: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film
September 25th
- A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family
September 27th
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy
September 28th
- Blonde — Netflix Film
- Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga — Netflix Documentary
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series
September 29th
- The Empress — Netflix Series
September 30th
- Anikulapo — Netflix Film
- Beirut
- Enteraglatic — Netflix Special
- Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Human Playground — Netflix Series
- Phantom Pups — Netflix Family
- Rainbow — Netflix Film
