Rivian cancels entry-level R1T to ‘deliver as many vehicles as possible’

Irvine, California-based Rivian has reportedly cancelled the entry-level model of its R1T electric truck, according to a Rivian Owner’s Forum, and later confirmed by the company itself in an email to preorder holders, as reported by The Verge.

The entry-level model, called the ‘Explore Package,’ started at $67,500 USD (roughly $87,700 CAD). However, now that the model is being cancelled, the costlier “Adventure” package has taken the entry-level R1T title, coming in at $73,000 USD (roughly $94,800 CAD), and customers who preordered the Explore package are now being asked to either upgrade to ‘Adventure,’ or cancel their orders.

Always getting lovely updates from @Rivian a price increase, potential loss of a $7,500 ev credit, and now discontinuing R1T Explore configuration to force to purchase the more expensive Adventure config. Fulfill the existing Explore and not offer to new customers @RJScaringe pic.twitter.com/Uw2IeZWGPf — Noel Escalona (@nescalona98) August 18, 2022

According to an email received by @nescalona98, Rivian says that “In order to deliver as many vehicles as possible, we have made the decision to discontinue to Explore package. We realize this news is unexpected and apologize for how it impacts your plans.” Furthermore, “To date, only a small percentage of customers have chosen this configuration [Explore package], with the vast majority selecting the Adventure trim.”

Lastly, the company emphasized that “By focusing on the Adventure trim package, we’re able to streamline our supply chain and ultimately deliver vehicles more quickly.” Back in July, the company said it has increased its output by 72 percent, as compared to Q1 2022, and that it is on track to meet its annual production target of 25,000 units.

However, Rivian’s strategy to achieve its goals has let customers down. ‘Njj488’ on the Rivian Owner’s Forum said that they were “totally enraged and let down at the same time” and that they would try and get their money back.

Whereas user ‘Mr. Razor-Biology’ said, “This is really lame and I’m so sorry for everyone who has had to endure the constant heartache, headaches and frustrations from Rivian.” They added, “The communication this summer has been terrible at best and now even more bad news. When will we get some good news? I’m an adventure trim preorder and lucky that this won’t affect me, but I really feel for everyone who had an explore trim. I totally understand how this might be a deal breaker for you.”

The Irvine, California-based company clearly has been having a rough time. In July, the automaker announced that it felt it has grown too quickly, and decided to lay off roughly five percent (700-800) employees. Read more about it via the link below:

Source: Rivian Owner’s Forum, Via: The Verge