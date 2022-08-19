Nintendo’s ‘back-to-school’ sale brings 31 percent off Switch games

Nintendo is having its annual ‘back-to-school’ sale and the discounts are plenty for some of its titles. Below are the savings that sees 31 percent back into your pocket.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch Edition for $54.96 (save $25.03)
- Super Mario Party – Standard Edition for $54.96 (save $25.03)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – Standard Edition for $54.99 (save $25)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – Standard Edition for $54.99 (save $25)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush Super Rush Edition for $54.99 (save $25)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for $54.96 (save $25.03)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – Standard Edition for $54.99 (save $25)
Source: Amazon Canada
