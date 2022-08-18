Sony’s new ‘PlayStation Games for PC’ website highlights current and upcoming titles

Sony has just launched a new “PlayStation Games for PC” website, which, as the name suggests, lets you explore a range of titles from PlayStation Studios that are available on PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Alongside available titles, the website also has a “Coming soon” section that lists the PlayStation Studios’ titles coming to PC in the future, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection as the only two listed for launch sometime in 2022.

The “Now available” section highlights titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Helldivers, Predator Hunting Grounds and the recently released Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, alongside ‘buy’ buttons for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The bottom of the website features a FAQ section with answers to questions like “Do I need a PSN account to Play PlayStation games on PC?” to which the website says, “No, you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC.” What Sony aims to imply by saying ‘currently’ is unclear, though it might be that gamers would soon need to have an active PSN account to be able to play PlayStation games on PC. Further, the section makes it clear that the PC and console versions of the games are different, and you can’t purchase the game on one platform and play it on the other.

A recent datamine of Spider-Man Remastered on PC found code that suggests that Sony is looking to launch its own PC launcher in the near future, similar to Ubisoft’s Ubisoft Connect, EA’s The EA App, Activision Blizzard’s Battle.Net and more. The fact that Sony says “you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC” might indicate that users would have to use their PSN account to log into the rumoured launcher in the future to access PlayStation titles on PC.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation Via: The Gamer