fbpx
News

The Boys used Brantford, Ontario as stand-in for key Russia scene

The official Prime Video Canada Twitter account has broken down some of the filming locations for the popular superhero series

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Aug 11, 20225:43 PM EDT
0 comments
The Boys Season 3 Russian facility

Amazon’s Prime Video has revealed behind-the-scenes details on several Ontario filming locations in The Boys.

In a Twitter thread, the official Prime Video Canada account broke some of these down, including the particularly amusing tidbit that a key Season 3 scene set in Russia involved Brantford, Ontario. The scene in question follows The Boys as they break into a Russian facility, and the exterior for this location was actually a courthouse near Brantford’s City Hall.

Given that the show primarily films in Toronto, it’s fun to see a smaller city in Southwestern Ontario also factor into the production.

Another highlight of the Twitter thread is the fact that part of The Boys‘ Season 2 premiere — in which The Deep (Chase Crawford) causes a stir at a water park — was shot at Brampton’s Wet ‘n Wild park.

Other locations that Prime Video Canada spotlighted are a little more obvious, like Homelander (Antony Starr) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) holding a press conference in front of Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall.

The Boys is one of Prime Video’s most popular TV series, which makes it especially notable that it’s shot in Ontario. On top of that, the superhero series is executive produced by Vancouver’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and co-stars Mississauga, Ontario’s Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

The first three seasons of The Boys are currently streaming on Prime Video, with the fourth season expected to begin filming in a few weeks. Who knows where in Ontario Season 4 might shoot?

Image credit: Prime Video

Comments