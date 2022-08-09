WhatsApp now gives users two days to delete their messages

WhatsApp has extended its timeline to delete messages to a generous two days.

The company shared the news on Twitter, garnering thousands of replies.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

Rethinking some of your recently sent messages? Here’s how to get rid of them:

make sure you have the most recent version of the app

select the message you want to delete by holding onto it

click the little garbage can to delete

pick from “delete for everyone” and “delete for me.”

Source: @WhatsApp Via: The Verge