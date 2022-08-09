fbpx
News

WhatsApp now gives users two days to delete their messages

Users must download the most recent version of the app to access the feature

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Aug 9, 202212:45 PM EDT
WhatsApp has extended its timeline to delete messages to a generous two days.

The company shared the news on Twitter, garnering thousands of replies.

Rethinking some of your recently sent messages? Here’s how to get rid of them:

  • make sure you have the most recent version of the app
  • select the message you want to delete by holding onto it
  • click the little garbage can to delete
  • pick from “delete for everyone” and “delete for me.”

Source: @WhatsApp Via: The Verge

