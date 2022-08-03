The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience coming to Toronto on Oct. 6

Attention, Bridgerton fans in Toronto! Netflix is bringing the exclusive Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience inspired by the series to Toronto on Thursday, October 6th, 2022.

“The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is an immersive Regency-era ball with period costumes and stunning decor. Enjoy music inspired by the Bridgerton soundtrack and be captivated by the performances around you in this interactive experience,” reads the event’s description.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, August 10th at 10am ET, and you can join the waitlist to be the first one to know when they go live.

The event will be held at a ballroom in Toronto, though the exact location hasn’t yet been revealed.

Anyone over the age of 16 can attend, however, those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

“Alongside the music, attendees will interact with high society aristocratic characters to prove they are deserving of Her Majesty, the Queen’s attention,” say the organizers. “The experience features immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix’s modiste to admire the Ton’s most brilliant fashion trends, a stop at an underground Regency-era Painting Studio to strike their most regal pose, and a highly-anticipated visit with the Queen to try and win Her Majesty’s favor.”

Tickets start at $54. Learn more about the event here.

Image credit: Netflix