It looks like PSN is back online [Update]

Update 19/07/20220 at 3:23pm ET: It looks like PSN might be coming back online. Sony’s status page now lists all PSN services as “up and running,” so hopefully PS4 and PS5 owners can game without a problem now.

Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) is experiencing issues. According to details shared on the PSN status page, there are ongoing issues with account management, gaming, and the PlayStation Store (don’t worry Rogers customers, your internet is fine right now).

The issues appear to be affecting PS4 and PS5 at the moment.

Problems include an inability to log in, create an account, edit account details, launch games or apps, and get products from the store.

Sony’s status page notes that problems began around 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT and that the company is “working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

However, Ookla’s Downdetector website notes that reports about PSN problems began spiking around 12:30pm.

The Verge’s Tom Warren jokingly attributed the outage to a cat, referencing the recently launched Stray — you can learn more about Stray here while you’re waiting for PSN to come back.