The N64 Switch controller is in stock again at the Nintendo Store

The nostalgic gamepad costs $64.99

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Jul 13, 202211:24 AM EDT
If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Nintendo’s N64 controller for the Switch, the gamepad is now in stock again in the Nintendo Store.

The somewhat awkward $64.99 gamepad is designed to be used with N64 Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack titles like Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Super Mario 64, Star Fox 64 and several more.

The Switch N64 controller also features several quality-of-life improvements over the original version, including wireless connectivity, built-in rumble, a rechargeable battery (via USB-C) and overall, slightly more solid construction. I purchased one back when the gamepad initially released a few months ago, and though I don’t use it very often, it’s great for playing N64 expansion pack titles.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a Nintendo account to purchase the gamepad and that a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to use it ($24.99/year). Further, if you want to use the gamepad with N64 titles, you’ll need to subscribe to the Expansion Pack, which costs $63.99/year.

If you’re interested in buying the N64 Switch gamepad, you’ll need to move quickly as it typically sells out in a few hours. The N64 Switch controller is available for $64.99 in the Nintendo Store.

Source: Nintendo

