The N64 Switch controller is in stock again at the Nintendo Store

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Nintendo’s N64 controller for the Switch, the gamepad is now in stock again in the Nintendo Store.

The somewhat awkward $64.99 gamepad is designed to be used with N64 Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack titles like Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Super Mario 64, Star Fox 64 and several more.

The Switch N64 controller also features several quality-of-life improvements over the original version, including wireless connectivity, built-in rumble, a rechargeable battery (via USB-C) and overall, slightly more solid construction. I purchased one back when the gamepad initially released a few months ago, and though I don’t use it very often, it’s great for playing N64 expansion pack titles.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a Nintendo account to purchase the gamepad and that a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to use it ($24.99/year). Further, if you want to use the gamepad with N64 titles, you’ll need to subscribe to the Expansion Pack, which costs $63.99/year.

If you’re interested in buying the N64 Switch gamepad, you’ll need to move quickly as it typically sells out in a few hours. The N64 Switch controller is available for $64.99 in the Nintendo Store.

Source: Nintendo