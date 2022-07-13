Motorola’s next Razr teased by Lenovo GM in new photos

It looks like Motorola is skipping the nostalgia this time around with its latest Razr foldable.

The company has started to tease its upcoming smartphone in China on microblogging site, Weibo, according to GSMArena. On the platform, Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin recently showed off the phone both folded and unfolded.

It’s worth mentioning that Lenovo is Motorola’s parent company, which is why the GM had the device.

The design of the phone is similar to what we’ve seen in previous leaks. Motorola has ditched the look of previous Razr phones and is going the Samsung Z Flip route. The device also features a Cover Screen that’s a lot larger than what was featured in previous Razr foldables.

The Razr 3 is expected to sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s unclear if the foldable smartphone will officially launch in Canada.

Source: Weibo Via: GSMArena