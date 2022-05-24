Alleged Motorola Razr 3 hands-on shows off crease-less display

We’re getting our first look at the upcoming Razr foldable in motion with a new GIF leaked by the often-reliable popular Evan Blass.

The leak posted by Blass shows a person holding the device, unlocking it and then folding it. What’s impressive is that the image doesn’t offer a crease until it phones. As someone who reviewed the Z Flip 3, I noted that “the crease is still present and very visible, and eventually you do get used to it.” However, Motorola’s phone seems like it won’t have that problem, at least from the GIF we’re seeing.

This handset is rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (or 8+ Gen 1 if you get the updated variant) and sport up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, it’s poised to sport ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which will allow it to work with digital car keys and other UWB-compatible accessories and devices.

It’s worth noting that this GIF corroborates with past leaks indicating that the phone will lose some of its Razr elements like the bottom chin and now offers a more modern appearance.

The foldable is rumoured to launch in either late July or early August and comes in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour variants.

Source: @evleaks