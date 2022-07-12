Prime Day offers up to 50 percent off Logitech and Steelseries inputs

Another deal has appeared for Amazon’s Prime Day.
If you’re looking for various PC accessories like keyboards, a gaming mouse, or a headset, then Logitech’s and Steelseries’ sale that offers up to 50 percent on some devices, is what you’ve been waiting for.
Below are all of the offers:
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $56.99 (save $30.58)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $113.99 (save $55.95)
- Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $42.74 (save $37.25)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $37.99 (save $21.99)
- Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen) Keyboard Case for $219.99 (save $80)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $284.99 (save $115)
- Logitech Z323 2.1 Channel Computer Speaker System for $64.99 (save $35)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $53.19 (save $26.80)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $113.04 (save $56.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 – Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $59.99 (save $40)
- SteelSeries Esports Wireless FPS Gaming Mouse for $85 (save $84.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset for $151.98 (save $64.43)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada