Amazon Canada Prime Day 2022 Top Tech deals

Amazon Canada is in full swing with its popular Prime Day savings. Here is a full rundown of what savings you can score today and tomorrow.
Smart home:
- Echo Show 8 for $69.99 (reg. $129.99)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $244.99 (reg. $329.99)
- Echo Show 15 for $244.99 (reg. $329.99)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $45.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99.99 (reg. $169.99)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb for $99.99 (reg. $191.98)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa for $29.99 (reg. $69.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb for $29.99 (reg. $91.98)
- Free Sengled Smart Bulb with Echo devices
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $24.99 (reg. $54.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for $24.99 (reg. $75.98)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock for $42.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock with Sengled Color Bulb for $42.99 (reg. $101.98)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $24.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $16.99 (save $33)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $44.99 (save $30)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $16.99 (save $33)
- Roomba 692 – $249.99 CAD – Savings: $170.00 (40% off)
- Roomba e6 – $329.99 CAD – Savings: $170.00 (34% off)
- Roomba i7+ $649.99 CAD – Savings: $350.00 (35% off)
- Braava jet m6 Black $399.99 CAD – Savings: $250.00 (38% off)
Gaming:
- Meta Quest 2 & $50 Amazon.ca Gift Card
- Mario Party Superstars with 12 Month – Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Mario Tennis Aces with 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Mario Golf: Super Rush with 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Xbox Series S and Seagate 2TB Game Drive Bundle for $379.99 (save $106.96)
Accessories:
- DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo & Magnetic Protective Case for $389 (save $315)
- DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo – Ultralight and Foldable Drone for $559 (save $140.99)
- UBeesize ringlights and tripods are up to 35% off
- GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle for $329.99 (save $97.97)
- Polaroid Hi-Print Printer and Paper Bundle for $99.99 (save $54.74)
- Polaroid Now Black I-Type Instant Camera for $129.99 (save $81.60)
- Save on Anker Charging Accessories by up to 38%
Smartwatches:
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smart Watch for $218 (save $180.99)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for $219.35 (save $80.60)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for $69.95 (save $24.50)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $128.95 (save $41)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for $69.95 (save $28.64)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker for $89.95 (save $40)
- Huawei Watch GT Runner Smartwatch for $299 (save $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch for $323 (save $50)
- Garmin vivomove 3 for $217.79 (save $80)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for $323.86 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Gold Aluminum for $249.99 (save $75)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) Silver for $229.82 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm for $164.87 (save $55)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 for $106.21 (save $43)
- Fossil Men’s Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smartwatch for $299.99 (save $160)
Smartphones:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Navy 128GB 6.5″ for $559.99 (save $390)
- Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Volte Unlocked 128GB for $269.94 (save $90)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G) 128GB for $484.74 (save $165.25)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Black 128GB for $909 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy A22 for $275 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy A21 32GB for $198.69 (save $59.31)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $501.49 (Save $67.51)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Green 256GB for $1,151.99 (save $318)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Black 128GB for $1,088.99 (save $311)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $622.99 (save $327)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $659.99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for $1,686.99 (save $537.01)
- Google Pixel 6 for $699 (save $100)
- Google Pixel 5A 5G for $539.99 (save $80)
Audio:
- Beats Studio3 for $199.99 (Save 50%)
- Beats Solo Pro for $159.59 (save $35.18)
- Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $76.99 (save $33)
- Apple AirPods for $139.99 (save $10)
- Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $69.99 (save $30)
- JBL Live 460NC for $109.94 (save 35%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $94.99 (Save $105)
- Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Over-The-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (save $151.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds for $158 (save $141.99)
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones for $198.99 (save $50.00)
- Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones for $178 (save $170)
- Sony SSCS5 3-way bookshelf speakers for $216.60 (save $81.40)
- Sony STRDH190 2-ch Stereo Receiver with Phono Inputs for $228 (save $50)
- Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers for $228 (save $50)
- Sony SSCS8 2-way center speaker for $135.74 (save $62.26)
- Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker for $228 (save $70)
- Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS for $178 (save 49%)
Source: Amazon Canada