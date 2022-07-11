iOS 16, iPadOS16, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 public betas out now

After being available only to developers, Apple is now releasing its iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9 betas to the public.

iOS 16 brings with it a lock screen with customizable clock font, style and colour, along with the ability to add widgets to the lock screen. iPadOS 16, meanwhile, introduces the new iCloud Shared Photo Library, a dedicated weather app and the ability to collaborate and manage shared content across Files, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, Notes, Reminders and Safari, as well as third-party apps and using new features in Messages.

macOS Ventura adds the highly anticipated Stage Manager to keep your device better organized, with updates to Spotlight, Mail and new Shared Tab Groups. WatchOS 9, on the other hand, features new Watch faces, new running form metrics and an updated sleep app.

If you intend to download the new betas, do note that you might encounter some bugs and glitches in the OS, and that backing up your device before installing the beta is a prudent idea. To get started, you’ll need to enroll in Apple’s Beta Software Program, followed by installing the desired (iOS 16, iPadOS16, macOS Ventura or watchOS 9) profile.

Once downloaded, with iOS 16, for example, you’ll need to head to ‘Settings,’ ‘General’ and ‘Software Update,’ just like you would update your phone normally.

Find out more about Apple’s Beta Software Program and how you can download the public betas today here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple