Sony’s new wireless speakers offer waterproofing and new call feature

Sony has launched three new portable wireless, waterproof speakers. The new models are IP67 water and dust resistant and part of Sony’s X-Balanced speaker lineup that provides more sound pressure and less distortion.

The SRS XG300 is the biggest of the three and offers a tapered cylinder shape and a retractable handle. The XG300 offers up to 35 hours of battery life and features a diaphragm shape that can support a booming base and distinctive high-quality audio. Its Mega Bass button allows users to dial up the bass, and it has a cool Ambient Illumination that synchronizes with the beats of music and fits into any lifestyle, including a party setting. The XG 300 is $350 USD (roughly $450 CAD).

The SRS XE300 is more affordable and offers 24 hours of battery life, X-Balance technology, and Ambient Noise Sensing to help with battery life. This variant is priced at $199 USD (roughly $260 CAD). The XE200 is even less expensive and has up to 16 hours of playtime, X-Balanced and has a lightweight design. This model costs $129 USD (roughly $167 CAD).

All three of the speakers sport Echo Canceling technology that allows two people to talk at the same time without either person cutting out. Plus, you can mute quickly with a convenient mic mute button on the speaker.

These speakers are already available for pre-order in the U.S., but unfortunately, that’s not the case in Canada.

Source: Sony Via: Engadget