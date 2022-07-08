iPhone 14 case leaks suggest a possible Plus model

With the Apple iPhone 14 soon on the way, a new leak suggests the device could have a Plus model.

Originally tweeted by DuanRui, an image shows a spread of four different-sized cases which were posted by a Weibo user. The most notable one, on the middle right side, appears to be larger, meaning it could have some correlation to an iPhone 14 Plus.

Another feature to highlight is the camera bump, with similarities to the iPhone 13’s model. Though, this time it’s larger as pointed out on Weibo, indicating a Plus model.

However, a potential iPhone 14 Plus would indicate that the iPhone Mini would no longer be produced according to leaked schematics from Weibo in April 2022.

If so, the iPhone 12 and 13 would be the last iPhones to include a Mini model.

Image Credit: @DuanRui

Sources: Weibo, @DuanRui Via: 9to5Mac