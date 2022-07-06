HTC’s newest tablet the A101 comes with Android 11

As of late, HTC has been launching buzzword smartphones like a couple of blockchain offerings and, most recently, a Viverse device. Now, the company is releasing another device: a tablet called the HTC A101 that runs Android 11 despite it being 2022.

The HTC A101 seems like a pretty boring tablet that features a Unisoc SCT618 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with an expandable micro SD. Additionally, it sports a 10.1-inch Full HD LCD panel with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, 16-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 2-megapixel shooter.

Further, the A101 sports Bluetooth 5.0, LTE via a nano-SIM slot and a 7000mAh battery. Currently, Google is working on Android 12L and Android 13, so it’s odd to hear that this device features Android 11.

Unlike HTC’s recently announced Desire 22 Pro, the A101 isn’t marketed as a Viveverse tablet.

The HTC A101 likely isn’t coming to Canada, but in Russia, it costs the equivalent of $411 CAD.