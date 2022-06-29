fbpx
Snapchat+ is now available in Canada for $3.99/month

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jun 29, 20221:45 PM EDT
Snapchat has launched its subscription service in Canada for $3.99 a month.

Snapchat+ includes a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-released features that subscribers will have access to first. They’ll also be given “prioritized support,” according to a company blog post.

Interested users can tap on ‘Snapchat+’ on their profile to get access.

The subscription is also available in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Snapchat says it will expand the service to other countries down the road.

Image credit: Snapchat 

Source: Snapchat

