Chatr offering 3GB of bonus data for six months on new activations

Rogers flanker brand Chatr Mobile has brought back its 3GB bonus data offer. Like before, the deal will net new users 3GB of extra data each month for six months.

Customers who activate a new Chatr plan starting at $35/mo or higher will get the bonus data. It’s worth noting that the data will expire if an account becomes inactive or if customers change their plan, so make sure to pick a plan you’ll want to keep for six months.

The bonus data also stacks on Chatr’s auto-pay bonus, which adds an extra 500MB of data to plans. That means customers can boost their monthly data by a total of 3.5GB over the first six months they’re with Chatr.

Chatr’s 3GB bonus offer runs until June 21st. However, if you miss this one, Chatr tends to offer similar bonus data deals frequently. You can check out the offer here.