Tesla raises Model S, Model X and Model 3 cost twice in two months

Tesla is at it again.

The Austin, Texas-based EV maker’s vehicles are getting increasingly expensive by the day in the United States, and that doesn’t take long to translate to an increase in the Canadian Tesla prices as well. The price hikes range from $1,600 to $10,400, depending on the model and configuration.

The hike, which took place late Wednesday night, (via TeslaNorth), is likely due to soaring inflation in both nations, paired with chip shortages and other supply chain woes.

The price increase comes soon after the company hiked its vehicle prices on May 7th.

Check out the new CAD pricing below:

Model S Long Range: Now $136,990 (+$7,400)

Model X Long Range: Now $157,990 (+$10,400)

Model 3 Long Range: Now $76,990 (+$2,000)

Model Y Long Range: Now $86,990 (+$3,000)

Model Y Performance: $91,990 (+$1,600)

Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

The Long Range Model X is the clear outlier and is now $10,400 more expensive than it was last month, whereas Model Y Performance received the smallest cost hike, climbing up by $1,600.

In other Tesla-related news, the car manufacturer had to recall over 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup owing to the car’s central processing computers (CPU) failing to cool when fast-charging, causing them to lag or restart.

Via: TeslaNorth