Toronto-based Pok Pok raises $3 million to expand digital toy app

Apple Design Award-winning Toronto-based Pok Pok has announced that it’s raised $3 million in seed financing to expand its educational, play-based learning platform aimed at children, Pok Pok Playroom.

The company says the round was led by Konvoy with participation from Initial Capital and other investors. In a recent press release, Pok Pok says that the additional funding will ensure that it’s “well-positioned to enter its next stage of growth.”

In an interview with MobileSyrup, Pok Pok co-founder and CEO Melissa Cash said that the additional investment will allow the company to continue to expand its digital toy offerings through multiple upcoming digital toy expansions. Pok Pok spun off from Toronto-based Snowman, the developer of critically-acclaimed titles like Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey and more.

Pok Pok Playroom offers children open-ended play-focused experiences designed to encourage creativity.

For more on Pok Pok, check out our in-depth look at the play-focused app. Pok Pok Playroom is available in the iOS App Store for an annual ($36.99) or monthly ($4.99) subscription.

Image credit: Pok Pok