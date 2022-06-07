Instagram unveils pin post feature for profiles

Instagram has finally announced a new pin feature to improve your profile and share your favourite posts after testing it in April.

The new feature was announced on June 7th, giving users a chance to pin up to three photos or Reels to the top of their profile. Simply select the photo or Reel you want and pin it onto your profile.

You like it? You pin it 📌 You can now choose up to three posts or Reels to pin to the top of your profile. pic.twitter.com/9waQkueckG — Instagram (@instagram) June 7, 2022

Users already had the ability to pin Stories to their profiles and pin comments on a post.

Posts also no longer have to be pinned to your Story in order to be pinned as posts to your profile.

Image credit: Instagram

Source: Instagram