Office of Canada’s Privacy Commissioner signs MOU with Abu Dhabi counterpart

Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Commissioner of Data Protection of the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

An MOU is a nonbinding agreement that shows the involved parties will work together on a common goal. In this case, it will lead to information sharing between the two organizations.

The OPC has similar MOUs with various organizations across the world, including those in the UK and the Netherlands. Canadian partners include Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.

“MOUs are helpful because they allow the OPC to collaborate with other data protection regulators when it comes to enforcement actions against organizations who may operate beyond national borders and beyond the reach of individual countries’ regulatory authorities,” the OPC says.

