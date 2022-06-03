Check out the new Netflix Originals in June

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This June, Netflix Original added shows and movies like Peaky Blinders Season 6, Floor is Lava Season 2, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Spiderhead, Spriggan, and lastly The Man from Toronto.
This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, click here.
Below are all the Netflix Originals coming this month:
June 2nd
June 3rd
- Floor is Lava: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Interceptor (Australia) — Netflix Film
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Norway) — Netflix Documentary
- The Perfect Mother (France) — Netflix Series
- Surviving Summer (Australia) — Netflix Family
- Two Summers (Belgium) — Netflix Series
- As the Crow Flies (Turkey) — Netflix Series
June 6th
- Action Pack: Season 2 –Netflix Family
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — Netflix Comedy
-
June 7th
June 8th
- Baby Fever (Denmark) — Netflix Series
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Germany) — Netflix Documentary
- Hustle — Netflix Film
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Documentary
June 9th
-
June 10th
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy
- First Kill — Netflix Series
- Intimacy (Spain) — Netflix Series
- Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (England) — Netflix Series
- Trees of Peace — Netflix Film
June 11th
June 13th
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Family
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — Netflix Family
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Comedy
June 14th
June 15th
- Centauro (Spain) — Netflix Film
- God’s Favourite Idiot — Netflix Series
- Heart Parade (Poland) — Netflix Series
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Series
- Maldivas (Brazil) — Netflix Series
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Documentry
- The War Next-door: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Wrath of God (Argentina) — Netflix Film
June 16th
- Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Family
- Karma’s World Music Video: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Love & Anarchy: Season 2 (Sweden)
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta (Japan) — Netflix Documentary
- Snoop Dogg’s F**cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Comedy
June 17th
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – -Netflix Documentary
- She: Season 2 (India) — Netflix Series
- Spiderhead — Netflix Film
- You Don’t Know Me (UK) — Netflix Series
June 18th
- Alchemy of Souls (Japan) — Netflix Series
- Spriggan (Japan) — Netflix Anime
June 19th
June 20th
- Doom of Love (Turkey) — Netflix Film
June 21st
- The Future Of — Netflix Documentary
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy
June 22nd
- Bruna Louise: Demolition (Brazil) — Netflix Comedy
- The Hidden Lives of Pets (UK) — Netflix Documentary
- Love & Gelato (Italy) — Netflix Film
- Snowflake Mountain (UK) — Netflix Series
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series
-
June 23rd
- First Class (Spain) — Netflix Series
- Queen (Poland) — Netflix Series
June 24th
June 27th
- Cafe Minamdang (South Korea) — Netflix Series
June 28th
June 29th
- Beauty — Netflix Film
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (South Korea) — Netflix Series
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Series
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
-
June 30th