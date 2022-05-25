Samsung’s Z Fold 4 reportedly features a ‘smoother’ display with a less prominent crease

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a marvel, though the bane of its existence and the reason many pass on it is because of the dreaded crease, something Samsung hasn’t been able to get rid of yet, and if leaks are to be believed, the crease isn’t going away in the device’s next iteration.

According to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, who supposedly has seen the upcoming Z Fold 4, the device’s screen is an upgrade from the Z Fold 3 and looks “smoother,” though it retains the crease.

The crease of Galaxy Z Fold4 looks slightly better than Fold3, but you can still see the crease. The screen looks smoother. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 24, 2022

While other manufacturers like Oppo and Motorola have been able to develop crease-less foldable smartphones, thanks to a ‘teardrop’ hinge design, Samsung’s prioritization of durability over aesthetics seems to be holding it back (not that it’s a bad thing). Especially considering that Oppo’s crease-less Find N’s display was developed by none other than Samsung, suggesting that the Z Fold 3 and the upcoming Z Fold 4’s crease issue is not because Samsung can’t find the right display but because of the hinge design it uses.

In his review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, MobileSyrup staff reported Dean Daley said, “Just like the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 3, the crease is still noticeable, and I don’t think it will ever go away.” It seems like he was right.

From what we know so far, the Z Fold 4 will include an improved Ultra-Thin Glass which is reportedly stronger and more durable than its predecessor, while offering an enhanced S Pen experience. On the rear, the device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel zoom camera with 3x zoom.

Samsung's strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

As always, we suggest that you take these leaks with a grain of salt until Samsung announces something official.

Source: @UniverseIce