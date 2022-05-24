Apple celebrates Pride Month with new edition bands and watch faces

In celebration of Pride Month in June, Apple is releasing two new Pride edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The new Pride Edition Sport Loop offers a colour gradient with the word “pride” woven into the band.

Further, Apple is launching a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ pride campaign on Instagram that captures artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community. The campaign will showcase imagery from a group of intersectional creatives celebrating present-day queer pioneers.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop starts at $59, the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop costs $59 and the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is priced at $119.

The new Pride watch faces are available starting today and require your device to be using a Watch Series 4 or later running Watch OS 8.6 and iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15.5.

If you want to know more about new offerings, check out Apple’s site.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple