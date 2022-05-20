Samsung releases Poké Ball themed Galaxy Buds cases

Samsung has released a Pokémon-themed Poké Ball case for the Galaxy Buds earbuds, but only in South Korea.

According to Gizmodo, the case is a limited edition and costs 134,000 won (roughly $134 CAD).

It’s worth noting that with this case, you’re actually putting the regular charging case for the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live inside the Poké Ball — so it’s really a case for your case.

There are also Pokémon-themed stickers to add to the case as well.

It’s likely we won’t see the Poké Ball case outside of South Korea, unfortunately.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung Via: The Verge