Joint funding from governments of Canada and B.C. to bring high-speed internet to thousands

The Governments of Canada and British Columbia have announced millions in funding to improve internet and mobile connectivity for residents in the province.

The $108 million in combined funding will bring high-speed internet access to 14,000 households and mobile connectivity to seven rural communities.

“We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of British Colombia has access to reliable high-speed internet,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said. “Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, enhance safety and keep us connected to our loved ones.”

The funding is part of a partnership the two governments announced in March to invest $830 million for high-speed internet projects in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across the province.

The federal government is in a similar partnership with the Province of Ontario. The two governments announced $1.2 billion in funding for high-speed internet projects in July 2021.

More details on communities that will benefit from the partnership in B.C. are on the government’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada