B.C. supreme court validates class action against Sony and Huawei

British Columbia’s Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against Sony and Huawei.

The suit is on behalf of all Facebook users in Canada between January 1st, 2007 and December 31st, 2018. It’s alleged Facebook gave device manufacturers access to users’ personal information without their knowledge or consent.

A settlement with Huawei is based on cooperation and no funds will be distributed. While Sony’s settlement agreement includes the payment of $100,000, the money will be used to fight the remaining defendants and pay for costs counsel took on.

Neither Huawei nor Sony admits liability. Allegations against Facebook haven’t been proven in court. The social media giant denies all allegations.

All Facebook users in Canada between the stated timeframe are included in the class action. Those interested in opting out can find more information on Klein Lawyers LLP’s website, the firm representing the class action.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Klein Lawyers