Here are the new games coming to Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced five new games that are coming to its GeForce Now cloud-streaming platform this week.

Below is a full list of all of the titles:

DEADCRAFT (New release on Steam)

Old World (New release on Steam)

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong (New release on Epic Games Store)

Dolmen (New Release on Steam, May 20)

Trigon: Space Story (Epic Games Store)

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers three membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.

Lastly, the company’s recently-released RTX 3080 tier provides a low ‘click-to-pixel’ latency of 56ms, and a boost in framerates and overall performance. The subscription is available for $24.99/month or $129.99 for six months.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here. Find all games coming to the cloud streaming platform in May here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia