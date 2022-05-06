Nvidia announces 4K streaming on PC and Mac, plus 10 new GeForce Now titles

Nvidia is announcing that 4K resolution streaming is now available through GeForce Now on PC and Mac native apps. In addition, 10 new games, including many that are Star Wars-focused, are available to play now.

As part of the announcement, RTX 3080 members can begin playing from the native GeForce Now apps on PC and Mac at 4K 60 frames per second (FPS). Nvidia’s 4K streaming uses Nvidia DLSS, its groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance. RTX 3080 members can also take advantage of ultra-low latency while playing.

Nvidia also announces that GeForce Now is supporting more 120Hz devices. This means that more devices will be able to stream at 120FPS. RTX 3080 members can now utilize the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip3, and OnePlus 9 Pro to play with higher frames.

While a few days late, Nvidia is getting into the Star Wars spirit by supporting three new Star Wars games from EA. Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Squadrons are all available to play now.

Plus, seven other titles are available to play, kicking off the month of May. The full list includes:

Over the course of May, a total of 27 new titles will be available to play. Nvidia has already announced what players can look forward to. The May roster includes:

GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud gaming service. Nvidia offers three membership options including a free membership, granting hourly limits per session. The paid membership grant priority access without session limits for $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months. A premium tier for RTX 3080 members provides the new aforementioned perks. This subscription is available for $24.99/month or $129.99 for six months.

Image credit: Electronic Arts

Source: Nvidia