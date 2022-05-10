Fido has the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 series on clearance

Fido currently has a bunch last-gen flagships, including the iPhone 12 series and the Galaxy S21 lineup, on clearance. The devices are available under a 24-month contract, with the majority of the devices available for a $0 down payment.

Check out the Fido deals below:

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: $0 down, $54/mo

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: $694 down, $33.34/mo

iPhone 12 Mini 128GB: $0 down, $23/mo

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $0 down, $30/mo

iPhone 12 64GB: $176 down, $33.34/mo

iPhone 11 256GB: $0 down, $33/mo

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: $0 down, $39.99/mo

iPhone 11 Pro 512GB: $0 down, $44.99/mo

TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB: $0 down, $10/mo

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: $160 down, $33/mo

iPhone XR 64GB: $0 down, $14.96/mo

iPhone XR 128GB: $0 down, $17.92/mo

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB: $0 down, $25.21/mo

It’s worth noting that these deals are available online and in-store, though ordering in-store would require you to pay a $50 activation fee.

Find out all clearance deals at Fido here.

Source: Fido