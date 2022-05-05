Retail packaging for Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones leaks

Pictures of the retail packaging for Sony’s upcoming flagship headphones, the highly-anticipated 1000XM5s, have leaked on Reddit.

The images showcase the design of the new headphones, including a thinner headband and redesigned connector for both the left and the right earcups. The leaked box states the XM5s will offer 30 hours of battery life, which is 10 hours less than previous rumours have indicated. 30 hours is currently what the WH-1000XM4s feature, so it’s disappointed that there might not be much of a battery life upgrade with the 1000XM5s.

That said, The Walkman suggests that the 40 hours of battery life rumour could still be accurate if you use the headphones’ energy-saving mode audio codec (AAC instead of LDAC). By utilizing the SBC codec and with active noise-cancelling turned off, the XM4s battery life might be closer to 40 hours. The leak also indicates that the XM5s will feature a built-in voice assistant.

MacRumors says that the date on the FCC filing is August 8th, but it’s likely Sony will officially unveil the XM5s sooner. Currently, the XM4’s retail for $399, but when they launched they cost $499.99. It’s likely the 1000XM5s will be priced similarly in Canada.

Source: Reddit Via: The Verge