New PlayStation Plus slated for June 13 release in North America

Last month, Sony unveiled its new PlayStation Plus game subscription service, and now we’re finally learning more about what games will be part of the platform and when it releases.

The service is poised to launch in North America on June 13th. While that date is fast approaching, Canadian pricing still hasn’t been released. MobileSyrup has reached out to PlayStation Canada multiple times for more information regarding PlayStation Plus pricing.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus platform is available in three tiers: ‘Plus Essential,’ ‘Plus Extra’ and ‘Plus Premium.’

The first tier of the new subscription is the same as the current PlayStation Plus offering. It includes online multiplayer access, two monthly downloadable games, discounts, and cloud storage for saved games.

The next tier, PlayStation Plus Extra, offers the same benefits as Plus Essential along with a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games that PlayStation owners can download and play. Sony says the 400 titles include “blockbuster hits” from the PlayStation Studios catalogue and from third-party partners. However, it’s not clear if subscribers will get day-one access to new titles from Sony.

The third and final tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, includes everything from the previous two tiers, along with up to 340 more games and PS3 titles available via cloud streaming. This tier also offers a catalogue of “beloved classic games” from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP available both through streaming and download options.

U.S. pricing starts at $99.99 (roughly $125 CAD) yearly for Plus Extra and $119.99 (roughly $150 CAD) for Plus Premium. It’s assumed that Plus Essential will cost the same as it does now, $69.99 CAD ($59.99 USD).

Sony says Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Returnal and more will be available at launch.

You can learn more about the service, here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation