Beats Studio Buds rumoured to launch in new colours on April 13

Last year, Apple unveiled its Beats Studio Buds, and now, it looks like more colour variants are on the way.

According to well-known Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the Studio Buds will be available in pink, grey and blue on April 13th.

New Beats Studio Buds in pink, gray and blue should be launching tomorrow. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 12, 2022

The $179.95 Beat Studio Buds are currently available in ‘Black,’ ‘White’ and ‘Beats Red.’ In his review of the Studio Buds, MobileSyrup’s Brad Bennett emphasized that the Apple-made wireless earbuds work equally across iOS and Android.

Source: @markgurman