fbpx
News

Beats Studio Buds rumoured to launch in new colours on April 13

The Beats Studio Buds is expected to launch in pink, grey and blue

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 12, 20224:57 PM EDT
0 comments

Last year, Apple unveiled its Beats Studio Buds, and now, it looks like more colour variants are on the way.

According to well-known Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the Studio Buds will be available in pink, grey and blue on April 13th.

The $179.95 Beat Studio Buds are currently available in ‘Black,’ ‘White’ and ‘Beats Red.’ In his review of the Studio Buds, MobileSyrup’s Brad Bennett emphasized that the Apple-made wireless earbuds work equally across iOS and Android.

Source: @markgurman 

Comments