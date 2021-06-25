PREVIOUS|
Apple’s Beats Studio Buds are now available in Canada

The Studio Buds offer noise-cancelling and five hours of battery for $179

Jun 25, 2021

12:38 PM EDT

Apple’s latest earbuds aren’t AirPods but rather a pretty stellar pair of Beats, and unlike most of the tech giant’s headphones/earbuds, they work equally well for both iOS and Android users.

The Beats Studio Buds cost $179.95 through the Apple Store. They’re tiny and I’ve found them lightweight and very comfortable so far.

Apple rates the Buds’ battery life at 24-hours (counting recharges with the case) or 15-hours with active noise-cancellation. The Studio Buds on their own feature eight-hour battery life between charges or five hours with noise-cancellation.

I’ve found the Studio Buds’ sound to be balanced and that the noise-cancelling is decent for a pair of earbuds. I’ll have more on the Studio Buds in the coming weeks.

Source: Apple

